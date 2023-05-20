CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The rainy conditions felt across western Massachusetts made for some difficult driving on Saturday. A car drove off of the road during the afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on I-391 North.

The accident happened just past past exit three in Chicopee. When our 22News crews got there they could see a white car off the road that was smoking.

Mass State Police were on scene, however no further details are available at this time. 22News will update this story as more information becomes available.