NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A rally in Northampton on Monday called on the Biden administration to lift a policy that bans immigrants from seeking asylum.

This policy is called Title 42 and was invoked at the start of the pandemic on the basis of public health safety, and immigration activists say COVID is no longer an excuse.

A call to action in Pulaski Park on Monday. Members of the Jewish Activists for Immigration Justice in Western Massachusetts and other immigration supporters, rallying for those seeking asylum.

Calling on the Biden administration to do away with Title 42.

“Biden was elected on a promise of getting rid of it and has not yet acted on that promise,” said Shel Horowitz of the Jewish Activists for Immigration Justice in Western Massachusetts.

Title 42 gives the power to expel immigrants, on the basis of public health. According to health experts, the threat of people entering the country spreading COVID isn’t justifiable for expulsion.

“We know how to keep Covid under control and keeping immigrants out is not the way it is done. You’re much more likely to get it from someone in the U.S.” said Dr. Henry Rosenberg, retired Pediatrician.

At the start of the pandemic, Title 42 was enacted by former President Donald Trump. According to these activists, the policy has only gotten worse under the Biden administration.