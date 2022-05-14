SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Vax Force Youth Council continued it’s mission of battling the pandemic today while expanding their message to the city’s overall health.

Holding a rally today at Riverfront Park, the Youth Council went to work helping establish a climate of health and wellness among the city’s younger population, specifically geared towards the 13 to 25 year-old age group.

The Springfield Department of Health and Human Services maintained a presence at the rally-distributing COVID test kits and masks as the caring health center offered a vaccination clinic.