NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In Northampton Saturday, demonstrators came together to “Rally to Save Roe V. Wade” in anticipation of the Supreme Courts Decision on the case.

In Northampton and across the nation, rallies are taking place asking lawmakers to protect women’s

reproductive rights.

Earlier this month, a leaked Supreme court draft decision was released and met with opposition,

outlining a potential supreme court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade which would end federal protections for abortion and outlaw the procedure in several states.

And to express their freedom of speech demonstrators held signs saying, “No Forced Birth,”

“Don’t Tread on my uterus,” and “If it’s not your body it’s not your decision.”

Katrina Catalano, from Northampton, said, “Well I’m here because I believe that women’s rights are abortion rights and protecting women’s rights protects all human rights. And so I think this is an important step to fight back against the systemic misogyny that women are experiencing.”

The organizers of this event, “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights,” held demonstrations across the state to start a dialogue about what can be done to help preserve Roe V. Wade.