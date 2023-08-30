WESTPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, New York State Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) helped out an avian in distress on the property of a family home in Essex County. What started in one yard became a three-property chase to rescue an injured bald eagle.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, Property owners in Westport reported a downed bald eagle on their property, and were met by an ECO to investigate. The officer began working to catch the injured bird, but the eagle managed to avoid the attempts long enough to lead a chase across three properties along Lake Champlain.

The eagle was eventually captured safely in a cluster of cedar trees by Lake Champlain. It was determined that the bird had suffered a severe injury to its right wing. The eagle was transported to an animal hospital and rehabilitation center to receive treatment.