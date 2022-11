CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rapper Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday.

Carter, who is the younger brother of backstreet boys member Nick Carter, was found dead in his California home Saturday morning. Carter was located in his bathtub when he died, and the cause of death is still unknown.

Carter reached fame in the early 2000s, opening for the backstreet boys and releasing hit songs like “I Want Candy” and “I’m All About You”.

Carter was just 34 years old when he passed away.