RAW VIDEO: Slotkin’s “State of the District” town hall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (7:08 P.M.): U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin had a town hall event to discuss the “State of the District” earlier this evening.

UPDATE (6:03 P.M.): The Slotkin event is just getting underway. The event is being met with protesters.

ORIGINAL STORY: U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) will hold a town hall to discuss the “State of the District” to review legislative milestones in her past year in Congress.

She will also preview her goals for the upcoming year and will be joined by State Representative Julie brixie and East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier.

The event is open to the public.

Event info:

Date: Friday, February 21, doors open to media at 5:15PM, event runs 6:00PM-7:00PM.

WHERE: East Lansing High School, 509 Burcham Dr., East Lansing, MI

To learn more about Slotkin’s stances on issues and her work in Michigan, visit 6 News’ previous coverage below.