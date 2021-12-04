Rays of Hope Pink Holiday Boutique Saturday

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WWLP)- If you’re looking for a special gift this holiday season, you might find it at the Rays of Hope pop-up-pink holiday boutique.

The boutique is open at McClelland’s florist in Chicopee. The store features a variety of gifts such as holiday shirts, jackets, jewelry, and even hand painted wine glasses. All proceeds support local breast cancer research.

Michelle Graci, the Rays of Hope Pink Boutique Organizer said:

“We have some great items for everyone on your Holiday Wishlist we have stocking stuffers, this great holiday t-shirt which is brand new but its all to support local. All of the money we raise stays local which is really important.”

With every purchase you receive a free gift while supplies last. The boutique runs for one more day this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.