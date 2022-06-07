SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices have soared to $5 a gallon as demand keeps going up despite the record costs.

22News took a look at what’s to blame for the high prices at the pump and if there is any relief in sight.

The short answer is no. Not only will gas keep going up, analysts predict the national average could hit $6 a gallon by Labor Day.

The average price for gas in Massachusetts is now $5 a gallon. Just a month ago, the average was 70 cents lower, averaging $4.30.

“I’m being very careful with what I spend,” said James Hughes of Springfield.

There are multiple factors that come into play on why gas continues to hit record highs across the state and country. Analysts blame the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Demand for gas across the country rose last week due to Memorial Day travel. AAA said this is due to the demand for oil outpacing the tight global supply. The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, which is nearly double from last August.

More than 10 states now have gas averaging $5 a gallon or more.

“It’s hard to remember, but one year ago, Massachusetts drivers were paying $2.93 a gallon on average. Today, the state’s average is higher than the national average,” said Hughes.

One woman is hoping the east-west rail project gets underway soon so people can start taking public transportation across the state and not have to spend money on gas.

“Right now you can get on a train from new york city and go to Boston and you can get on a train and go to Albany, but you can’t get on a train and go to Boston,” said Ann Daley of Chester.

Governor Charlie Baker has been vocal that discussions on a gas tax holiday should be happening, but democratic leaders don’t agree. Connecticut suspended its gas tax in April.

According to a AAA survey, 75% of drivers said they would alter their driving habits if the price at the pump hits $5 a gallon.