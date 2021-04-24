RECALL ALERT: Schnucks says several bakery items may contain plastic

(WTVO) — Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items due to packaging concerns. Officials say that manufacturer Genpak notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in packaging.

Officials say the plastic particles could be embedded in the baked goods, but no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:

Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832029 UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832159 UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count

UPC: 4131832067 UPC: 4131832039

Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832026 UPC: 4131832042

Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832027 UPC: 4131831267

Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department)

UPC: 215232XXXXX



Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging

purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:



Cornbread Slice Corn Bread

UPC: 2520300XXXXX UPC: 4131831243

Butterflake Roll, 6 count

UPC: 252079XXXX

Read the full press release here.