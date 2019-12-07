Recalled cat food doesn’t meet quality, safety standards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Pet parents are being warned of a recall involving wet, canned cat food which may include ingredients that do not meet quality and safety standards.

The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling cans of Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate.

The product was sold individually and as part of variety packs in grocery stores nationwide and online:

Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate 5.5 oz. metal can

UPC Code: 681131078962

Lot Code: 9263803

Best if Used By: 9/19/2021

Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans

UPC Code: 681131079235

Lot Codes: 9266803, 9267803, 9287803

Best if Used By: 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021, 9/11/2021, 9/12/2021, 9/19/2021, 10/7/2021

No other flavors of Special Kitty-brand cat food are part of the recall.

Pet owners who may have purchased the food should stop feeding it to their cats and throw it out.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that if a cat eats the product they may experience nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea or vomiting. Pets could also experience more severe symptoms including difficulty walking, seizures and, in extreme situations, death.

Pet parents are urged to contact their veterinarians if their cat experiences any of the aforementioned symptoms.