Recalled ceiling fans may eject blades

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of ceiling fans are being recalled because the blades can eject from the base, sending them flying, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fans were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide between May 2014 and January 2016.

Fanim Industries has received 210 reports of the blades breaking or ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of people being hit with them.

The recalled fans include the following:

Model: LP8294LBN

LP8294LBN UPC Code: LP8294LBN

Anyone who purchased the ceiling fan should contact the firm for a free set of replacement blade holders.