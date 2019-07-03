Record high traffic expected on Fourth of July

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- A record high 41 million Americans will be traveling on the roads for the holiday this weekend.

Nationally, the worst day to travel on the roads is expected to be Wednesday.

Many western Massachusetts residents will be traveling east for the holiday. According to AAA the worst times to travel through the Boston area will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

22News spoke with one Chicopee resident who’s expecting traffic when she drives through the Boston area on her way to New Hampshire Thursday morning.

“I’m sure there will be traffic because we have to head toward Boston and then go North. We’re going to try to beat the traffic and head out early tomorrow morning so hopefully we get lucky,” Taylor Labonte said.

According to AAA the increase in traffic on the roads is also due to the increase in prices to travel through the sky. Airfare is 10 percent more expensive compared to last year’s Independence Day.

However, some western Massachusetts residents will be staying local for the holiday.

22News spoke with one West Springfield resident who said he’s celebrating the Fourth at home.

“I don’t want to deal with the traffic, I don’t want to deal with the gas prices that raise because of the holiday, a lot of different reasons,” Jamie Scott said.

Pioneer Valley AAA said drivers should also expect slowdowns going toward Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.