Record travel for Mother’s Day weekend

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) — 1.7 million people passed through airport security in the U.S. on Friday, and with folks returning home, Sunday could be another record-breaker.

Six-year-old Peyton is picking up on a growing trend; lines returning, bags back on the conveyor belt, and more flights on the board, more people are off to their next destination.

“It’s crowded,” she said.

Peyton’s Grandma, Patti Higgings from Bristol Connecticut, is off to see her mom in California. Higgins told 22News she most looking forward to giving her mom a hug.

A hug hello or a hug goodbye, the airport is starting to look the way it was before. And TSA records show that. The last time air travel was as busy as this Friday was March 12th, 2020.

“I feel like people are getting a bit more comfortable. Things are getting hopefully back to normal soon,” Gabriela and Ivonne Masso-Isern from Mystic told 22News.

Only about 2 hundred thousand went through TSA on last year’s Mother’s Day.