Record turnout for the return of the Franklin County Fair

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Fair season continues, this time moving up to Franklin County. Like most, it was canceled last year, but the Franklin County Fair is back and bigger than ever for 2021.

During the final day of the Franklin County Fair in Greenfield, more visitors than expected kept pouring through the gates. From the midway to the agricultural and animal special events, they were all very well attended.

“We are overwhelmed, the amount of people that came to our fair again. I would say that was probably 20 percent over our attendance capacity,” Franklin County Fair Entertainment Director, Steve DeJoy told 22News.

“The record crowd is the result of the great passion of the community. They’ve been coming back for almost a century,” Franklin County Fair president, Mike Nelson said.

The Schraders of nearby Whately find the Franklin County fair fills all the criteria they need to keep coming back year after year with their two children.



“It’s the friends, the food, the rides, the horse pull, it’s all, a good time,” Jake Schrader said.

And where else do you find an artisan who can carve a tree into a work of art in a matter of minutes Providing something for everyone has been the time-honored approach for keeping families coming to the Franklin County Fair.