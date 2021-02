SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inclement weather across the country last week has further crippled the Red Cross blood supply.

Blood drives were canceled in more than 30 states last week due to weather.

That led to the loss of nearly 20,000 donations.

Now, blood centers are reporting critically low inventories particularly of type-o blood.

They’re asking anyone who is able to donate as soon as possible.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-Red-Cross or by visiting redcrossblood-dot-org.