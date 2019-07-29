Red Cross offering $5 Amazon gift card for blood donations amid emergency blood shortage

(WWLP) – The Red Cross is asking for blood donations to address the current emergency blood shortage.

According to The Red Cross, anyone who donates blood with them between Monday and August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

The Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

“We are making an appeal to everybody who’s eligible, maybe anybody who hasn’t tried donating in the past, we’re encouraging everybody to come out, make some time,” Red Cross district manager, Ana Parrelli told 22News.

“It should take about an hour, and come donate a pint of blood.”

The Red Cross was able to provide the $5 gift cards after a $1,000,000 donation from Amazon. They hope it will motivate people to help fight the blood shortage.