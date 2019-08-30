Red light runner deaths reach 10 year high

(NBC News) – The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high according to a new study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The study also shows more than two people die every day because drivers ignore red lights.

AAA also found that red-light running makes up 28 percent of fatal crashes at intersections equipped with a traffic signal.

Experts think that red light cameras could help curb the number of crashes, but overall, they’re reminding drivers that running a red light is not just risky, it’s reckless.

