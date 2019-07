BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – David Ortiz has been released from the hospital.

According to sources, Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday.

Ortiz had been in the hospital since June 10th, one day after he was shot in the Dominican Republic.

The source says Ortiz will be assisted by full-time nurses and have regular visits from a personal physician.

Police have arrested 14 people in connection to the shooting, and are still looking for more suspects.