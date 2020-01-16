Red Sox Winter Weekend celebrations

Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts is congratulated at the plate by Dustin Pedroia (15) as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Bobby Wilson looks on after he hit a solo homer in the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, May 5, 2015. It was Betts’ second home run of the game. […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sixth annual Winter Weekend, a two-day event for Red Sox fans, will take place this weekend across multiple venues in downtown Springfield and at the MassMutual Center.

Winter Weekend will begin Friday night with the introduction of the participating players followed by a fan-interactive Town Hall meeting with Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Wener and President and CEO Sam Kennedy, President and CEO Sam Kennedy, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, and General Manager Brian O’Halloran.

On Saturday, fans will have an opportunity to meet players during photo and autograph sessions, attend panel discussions, and enjoy a variety of family friendly activities in the Fan Fest area.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli will be giving you a preview of the Red Sox Winter Weekend starting at 5:00 pm.