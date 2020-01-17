Red Sox Winter Weekend kickoff celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox are coming to western Massachusetts Friday night for its Winter Weekend celebration.

Main Street in Springfield will feel more like Jersey Street with Red Sox festivities for fans of all ages.

The event will start with a town-hall style meeting with fans, featuring the Red Sox owner, Chairman, President, and Chief Baseball Officer. Saturday, fans can take photos and get autographs from players, and check out panel discussions, among other activities.

It has been a tough week for the Red Sox after parting ways with manager Alex Cora. However, at this week’s press conference, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said Cora leaving will not have any negative impact on this weekend.

It’s been a difficult couple days but hopefully we’ll turn the page and start moving forward into 2020 and no better way to kick it off than a team fan festival like Winter Weekend. Sam Kennedy, Red Sox President and CEO

This is the first year Winter Weekend is being held at MGM Springfield and event planners are anticipating a crowd of about ten thousand people. Expect road closures in downtown Springfield.

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer will be covering the event live in downtown Springfield Friday night and you can watch it on 22News starting at 5:00 pm.