(WWLP) – The current mortgage interest rates have reached their highest level since 2018, and they aren’t just impacting home buyers.

Refinancing your mortgage replaces your existing loan with a new one that comes with better terms, such as a lower interest rate. However, with interest rates climbing, it is not the best time to restructure.

Demand for refinancing is way down with 60-percent fewer applications than this time last year and 15-percent less than last week.