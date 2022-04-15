(WWLP) – Massachusetts is facing a shortage of licensed barbers, another industry hard hit by the pandemic.

Amherst state Representative Mindy Domb and local barber Matt Haskins appealed to the Board of Registration of Cosmetology and Barbering to relax regulations around barber schools and to allow for more people to get licensed and open businesses.

Haskins said a typical barber can handle about 300 clients, but in Western Massachusetts we have a ratio of almost 6,000 people for every one barber.

He said his employees are working 10 hour days and his shop has a three-week waiting period.