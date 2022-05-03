HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out for businesses in Holyoke to sign up for Restaurant Week.

The Holyoke Office of Planning & Economic Development is accepting applications through Friday to participate in Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week.

There are two levels of participation, the only requirement is to agree to honor the “food passport” given to patrons who signed up and honor coupons distributed by the event.

There is no charge for restaurants to participate and you can apply on the Office of Planning and Economic Development website.