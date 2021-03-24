ReGreen Springfield will host virtual event on Climate Resilience on March 24

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ReGreen Springfield announced an online community discussion, on how the community can make a difference in addressing global climate change.

The online event will be on March 24, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Northampton organization making the city greener one tree at a time

This session will offer everyone the opportunity to contribute to a conversation on climate resilience in Springfield.

The discussion is open to all residents of Springfield who are interested in helping to make Springfield a greener and healthier place for all.

During the session, participants will learn how to plan for the installation of air-quality monitors across the city, in order to better understand how air pollution impacts public health.

The discussion will also focus on how to address rising asthma rates in Springfield, and how trees can assist in improving air quality.