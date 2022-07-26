AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Vineyard owners worldwide suffer from grapevine trunk diseases, or GTDs, which, as of 2012, caused more than $1.5 billion in economic damages.

It has long been known that a host of pathogenic fungi combine to cause GTD on grapevines, but the mechanism by which these fungi work has remained a mystery.

Credit: Barry Goodell. Provided by UMass Amherst.

According to a UMass Amherst news release sent to 22news, an international team of researchers, lead by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, recently revealed a previously unidentified method used by a collection of pathogenic fungi acting in concert to kill grapevines. Thankfully, it appears that a simple, affordable remedy could be just around the corner.

Up to 30% of the vines in one vineyard have been reported to perish each year due to GTDs, which typically target older, well-established vines. Annual losses from GTD account approximately 14% of the value of wine grapes produced in California alone.

GTD-causing fungi enter the vine’s system through pruning cuts. Once established, they produce a rotting canker that slowly spreads, killing the vine by dissolving its woody component from the inside out.

Scientists are baffled by how a collection of fungi have managed to dismantle the challenging cellulose and lignin architecture that support woody plants.

“The missing ingredient,” says Barry Goodell, professor of microbiology at UMass Amherst, and the paper’s senior author, “is an understanding of what very small compounds produced by the fungi are actually doing to the grapevines.”

More specifically, Goodell and his UMass Amherst colleagues and students, along with cooperating scientists from the University of Florence in Italy, the Université de Lorraine and the Université de Haute-Alsace, both in France, the University of Concepción in Chile, as well as vineyard owners in both France and Italy, have found that some of the fungi that cause GTD produce various kinds of small compounds that are released into the wood of the vine. One of such substances is in charge of lowering iron.

Vineyard in Colmar, France. Credit: Barry Goodell. Provided by UMass Amherst.

Iron is typically found as the chemical molecule Fe3+. It creates the conditions for some unpleasant grapevine issues when iron is reduced from Fe3+ to Fe2+.

“But that’s not the whole story,” Goodell says. “We also discovered that there’s another set of small compounds that are produced by other fungi in the consortia, and these compounds are really good at producing hydrogen peroxide. When hydrogen peroxide meets reduced iron—BOOM! – the reaction releases a host of oxygen radicals that damage the woody tissue causing an almost cancer-like disease.”

As a result, different fungi, each producing different types of small compounds, found a way to combine their chemicals and blow the cellulose walls of the grapevine’s cells apart. The sugar-rich fluid that once supported the vine’s growth can be eaten by the fungi once the cell walls are breached.

Antioxidants and low-toxicity chelators are a potential fix, which consumers probably eat every morning with cereal. Food products are often treated with them to preserve freshness, as well as to stop the production of reduced iron and hydrogen peroxide. Additionally, they scavenge oxygen radicals produced by fungi. According to Goodell, “there are some select bacteria and fungi that produce these antioxidant and chelating compounds. Our research shows that we may be able to manage and stop GTDs through ‘bio-control’ treatments by increasing the natural presence of these antagonistic organisms on the vines.”

“Of course, there’s still work to be done,” says Goodell. “Vineyard pathologists need to test our research in the field, and other microbiologists will want to verify our work. But we already have colleagues as part of our larger team that are doing this, and we’re confident that this research represents a breakthrough in ways that we understand this devastating disease of vineyards and how to control that devastation.”