SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A nearly week-long heat wave finally comes to an end in New England Sunday evening, but it was no easy task keeping cool the last few days as temperatures soared into the high 90’s.

22news spoke with Western Massachusetts residents at Forest Park in Springfield on Sunday to get their thoughts on the expected cooler weather conditions this week.

Some were excited for a bit of relief, like Phil Contant from Springfield. He said the heat has impacted his routine. “Just to be able to go about your normal business and stuff,” he shared, “it really kind of constricts you when it’s this bad.”

Temperatures have steadily remained in the high 90s throughout this heat wave, often feeling more like 100 degrees due to humidity.

Many Western Massachusetts residents flocked to pools and beaches to escape the sun, while others stayed inside in the air conditioning. Spending too much time outside in heat like this can lead to medical issues, like fainting and even heat stroke.

Despite these weather conditions, plenty of people were still out and about Sunday, with some even saying they don’t mind the heat.

“I kind of enjoy the heat,” said Jeff Kolodjay. “Summertime in New England so it is what it is.”

Gary Cameron of Springfield agreed. “I’m excited for it to be a few ticks cooler but it’s summer we love it,” said Kolodjay, “anything’s better than winter.”

Temperatures are expected to return to more average July numbers, staying in the 80’s during the upcoming work week.