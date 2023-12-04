TOKYO (WWLP) – The U.S. Air Force says divers have discovered the wreckage and remains of five crew members from an Osprey aircraft that crashed last week off southwestern Japan.

Jacob Galliher was a 2017 graduate of Taconic High School. Pittsfield Police say he was one of eight crew members flying in an Osprey V-22 when it crashed during a training mission off the coast of Japan last week. Galliher’s body was recovered late last week.

U.S. and Japanese divers discovered the wreckage and remains of the other crew members this morning. The Air Force Special Operations Command said the identities of the other airmen have yet to be determined.

The Osprey is a combination helicopter and airplane that has a history of deadly crashes. Japan grounded its fleet after the crash and has asked the U.S. to do the same.

In a statement, his family said quote “Jacob was an incredible son, brother, husband, father and friend to so many. His short life touched and made better the lives of hundreds if not thousands in Pittsfield, in this region, and everywhere he served.”

Galliher leaves behind his wife, and two boys ages two and six weeks old, as well as family in Lanesborough.