BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston Police have confirmed the remains of 4 infants, that were discovered in a freezer at the 838 East Broadway in South Boston apartment earlier this month.

The remains of one baby were initially found in a freezer in the apartment on November 17th. Boston police confirmed that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants.

The results of those autopsies are still pending. No arrests have been announced, and police have not said who called 911 initially. Homicide detectives say they are sharing very few details, as the investigation is ongoing.