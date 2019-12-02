Remembering Former President George H.W. Bush

1  of  277
Closings and Delays
AAA Pioneer Valley-Offices Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools Agawam Senior Center AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Alphabet Soup Childcare & Preschool Plus Amherst College Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Amherst Senior Center Amvets Post 74 Asnuntuck Community College Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Basketball Hall of Fame Bay Path University Baystate Academy Charter Public School Baystate Spfld. Educational Partnership Program Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Berry Plastics-Easthampton Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brighter Beginnings Child Care Brimfield Council on Aging Calvary Baptist Church-Easthampton Career Tec Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee City Hall Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Creative Corner Children's House Learning Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Christian School Community Music School of Spfld. Community Transportation Services Creative Kids Preschool Curtis Blake Day School Cute Kids Children's Center East Longmeadow Council on Aging East Longmeadow Public Schools Eastern Hampshire District Court Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Savings Bank Easthampton Senior Center Elms College Emily Williston Mem. Library & Museum Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Church of Christ-Longmeadow First Lutheran School-Holyoke Five Colleges, Inc. Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Franklin First Federal Credit Union Freedom Credit Union Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Gorse Children's Center Grace Episcopal Church Granby Council on Aging Granby Schools Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greater Springfield Credit Union Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire College Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Trinity Parish-Westfield Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center Holyoke Day Nursery Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Jitterbugs Early Childhood Program Jones Library Kids Place Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lee Public Schools Leoni Wire, inc. LifePath Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Offices Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Public Schools Ludlow Senior Center Ludlow Town Hall Luso Federal Credit Union MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr May Center School Meadowlark Child Care Center Merriam-Webster Inc. Microtek Mittineague Children's Center MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence MLK, Jr. Family Services Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Monson Savings Bank Monson Senior Center Montessori School of Northampton Mount Holyoke College Mountain View Baptist Church Neari School New Eng. Farm Workers' Council New Eng. Jewish Academy North Brookfield Public Schools Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Northwestern District Attorney's Off. Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Our Lady's Child Care Center Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School PeoplesBank Phoenix Charter Academy Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Credit Union Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Providence MMTP PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Rowe Elementary School Savage Arms, Inc. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr Smith College Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School Social Security Admin-Holyoke Off. South County Senior Center South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southampton Senior Center Southampton Town Offices Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr. Southwick Public Library Southwick Town Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Partners for Community Action Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield City Library Springfield College Springfield Housing Authority Springfield Museums Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. David's Episcopal Church-Feeding Hills St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-Northampton STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunderland Public Library Sunderland Town Offices Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Tilton Library Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten Trinity United Methodist Church UMASS Amherst UMass Center at Springfield UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union Union #38 School District United Cong. Church-UCC Holyoke Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School Viability, Inc. Hampden County Viability, Inc. Hampshire-Franklin Counties VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wellfleet Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Housing Authority West Springfield Public Schools Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield City Hall Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School WestMass ElderCare Westover Air Base Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf WNEU Work Opportunity Center Inc. YMCA of Greater Westfield Young Men's Library Assoc. Young World Child Care Center

Remembering Former President George H.W. Bush

News

by: Monica Quintero

Posted: / Updated:

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Saturday marks one year since the death of Former President George H.W. Bush, a man with strong ties to the Permian Basin.

Our Monica Quintero sat down with several people locally. She talked with a man who knew him as well as how his legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.

“From a character standpoint, you couldn’t find a finer person that George H.W. Bush.”

Ernest Angelo Jr, Former Midland Mayor

First we spoke with Ernest Angelo Jr, a former Midland Mayor, who knew President Bush.

Monica: You personally knew Former President George H.W. Bush before he even became President. Talk to me about that, take me back to that time period?

Ernest: I think the first time I met him was when he was running for the U.S. Senate. It was sometime in the ’60s.

Monica: Do you remember your first encounter with him and what it was like?

Ernest: Well, he’s a very impressive man and I thought this was an outstanding guy who’s got a lot of potential.

Monica: What was his personality like? I mean a lot of us see him on TV, we’ve seen the clips but is he that person we saw on television?

Ernest: To a large extent, he’s not I don’t think because there’s a lot more to him than that. He was an extraordinary individual that did unbelievable things in his lifetime, but he was not a great communicator like for instance, we all think of Ronald Reagan. One on one or in small groups he was a warm personality.

Monica: You have some pictures, you have a letter on your wall from Former President George H.W. Bush. What does the letter say first of all?

Ernest: The letter is an example of what a caring individual he was and how much he kept in touch with people. That’s just the way he was, he took the time to express his appreciation.

Vice President George H.W. Bush standing alongside President Ronald Reagan

Monica: What word describes Former President George H.W. Bush the most?

Ernest: Mmmm, that’s a tough one. I think Patriot.

Monica: How come?

Ernest: Just look at his life, what he did. He was the youngest Navy Pilot in World War II. He was a hero as a pilot in combat. He went on to be a C.I.A. Director, Vice President, and then President of the United States and lived an exemplary life

BARBARA AND GEORGE H.W. BUSH CONVENTION CENTER

We also spoke with Brad Barnett with the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

Monica: Talk to me about this convention center. I understand it just opened this year, give us a little background on it.

Brad: We just opened the new Bush Convention Center on September 26th, 2019. Almost four years from closing the old Midland Center to opening the new Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center.

George H.W. Bush with his wife Barbara

Monica: Any time a convention center is brought into a city, there’s always debate about the name. So how was Former President George H.W. Bush brought into the mix?

Brad: Shortly after the Former President passed away last year, the chamber of commerce, city manager, and mayor all got together and were really brainstormed how can we honor the Former President. I know there were several options they looked at, but what they settled on was naming this new facility. I think it was really special that we named it after Barbara and George H.W. Bush. Just both of them having such an impact in our community and not just our community, but around the world.

Monica: When it comes to Former President George H.W. Bush, what do you want people to remember about him? What do you want them to take away?

Brad: I think he very much characterized Midland values of that self starter, pull yourself up by your straps, go out there and get things done. Really, he thought big. I mean we’re sitting in the Tall City.

GEORGE W. BUSH CHILDHOOD HOME

We sat down with Jacyln Woolf, the Interim Executive Director.

The George W. Bush Childhood Home in Midland, Tx.

Monica: How long did Former President George H.W. Bush and his family live there and give me a sense of what it was like back then?

Jacyln: They lived there from 1951 to almost 1956. So, nearly five years in total which doesn’t sound like a long time, but for them that was a long time to be in one house. The house itself not only is it still in the same location and then of course, we have put it back and restored it to look as close as we could get to the way that it looked while they were there.

THEY EXPERIENCED THE LOSS OF A CHILD IN MIDLAND

Jacyln: This display is special to us also because it has a lot of information about the little girl that they lost in 1953 and her name is Robin. She had passed away several years earlier of Leukemia and that was while they were living in Midland. Although she was in a hospital in New York when she died.

Monica: I know you have a lot of visitors that stop by. What’s shocks them? What really stands out to them about the Bush family?

Jacyln: Well, one thing that stands out is they usually are surprised that the house is not bigger. I think many people just don’t realize their beginnings were just very humble and that they didn’t start out wealthy.

George H.W. Bush_1493399970929.png

Monica: When you first saw the picture of a younger, former President George H.W. Bush what went through your mind?

Jaclyn: It’s just interesting to see how he had changed but really he was very recognizable as a young man. One thing that George W. and his dad liked to do together was to build model trains. He had always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps. He wanted to go into the oilfield like his dad had, He wanted to go into politics like his dad had been, but it was always something he wanted to do to honor his dad and to emulate him.

Monica: Why do you think it was so important to have a museum like this? To show people where the two Presidents once lived.

Jacyln: The fact that two Presidents have lived here and just the fact, that they were such a down to earth and a normal family and such a part of Midland/Odessa. We would hate for their memory to be forgotten.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots