Remembering Sandy Hook: 26 victims shot at CT elementary school

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WWLP) – Nine years ago 26 people, including 20 children, were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The 2012 mass shooting is the deadliest at an elementary school and the fourth-deadliest in American history. The 20-year-old shooter had been a student at Sandy Hook but a motive was never determined.

The incident pushed gun control issues both locally and in DC. In January 2013, Connecticut passed a bill that established universal background checks for all firearm purchases, banned high-capacity magazines, created a registry for dangerous weapon offenders and banned the sale of more than 100 types of assault rifles.

This year, families of the victims continue to work through a lawsuit against the manufacturer and distributors of the guns used in the shooting.

Sandy Hook will hold a remote learning day instead of in-person classes Tuesday.

Teachers from Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield will conduct their annual walk of remembrance for the victims Tuesday morning. Every year, a group of educators and staff walks from the Springfield school to the Memorial Bridge. They began the walk at 7:30.