Remembering the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash

CALABASAS, California (WCMH) — Condolences are pouring in for the victims of the Southern California helicopter crash who were on their way to a travel league basketball game when the aircraft went down, killing all nine people on board.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were on their way to a travel league basketball game when the helicopter went down. Gianna shared her father’s love and talent for basketball. According to the Today Show, Gianna’s love and passion for basketball reignited Bryant’s love for the sport that made him a household name.

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli

John was the longtime head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. The 56-year-old was aboard the aircraft with his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli, Orange Coast college confirmed. Alyssa was a teammate of Gigi Bryant at the Mamba Academy.

John Altobelli is seen in an undated photo obtained by KTLA.

Sarah Chester, Payton Chester

Payton’s grade school principal Todd Schmidt took to social media to remember Sarah and Payton, confirming they were on the helicopter with the Bryants and Altobellis.

Christina Mauser

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley tweeted that the dead also included Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at a nearby private elementary school. Her husband, Matt Mauser, founded the Tijuana Dogs, a popular Orange County band. In a Facebook post he said: “My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash.”

Ara Zoboyan

KTLA reports friends have identified the pilot of the helicopter as Ara Zobayan.