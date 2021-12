HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police officers will hold a remembrance ceremony for Officer John DiNapoli.

Members of the Holyoke Police Department Honor Guard will deliver John’s wreath to his memorial and observe a moment of silence to honor his sacrifice. The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

DiNapoli, was killed in the line of duty 22 years ago today at the age of 51. He was fatally shot while following a suspect in an unmarked cruiser.