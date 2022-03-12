EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- We are about to lose an hour of sleep as we “spring ahead” by setting our clocks forward by one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

And we’ll remain in Daylight Saving Time through early November when we set our clocks back one hour. Along with the clock change, fire safety experts say Daylight Saving is also the perfect time to replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow, they sell a lot of batteries that lead to a great deal of peace of mind.

“Yes, this is the time of year when we turn clocks ahead, and in the fall, turn clocks back. Now is the best time to change batteries in smoke detectors,” said David Dionne, Rocky’s Ace Hardware assistant manager.

So why was Daylight Saving Time created? The U.S. Department of Transportation says that Daylight Saving Time time conserves energy. When the sun sets later, it’s presumed that people will stay out longer and spend more time outside.