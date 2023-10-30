CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is Tuesday and people across the U.S. will be out and about trick or treating.

Safety experts say parents may want to make sure that their child has a light or some type of reflective item on them so that they can be seen by cars on Halloween. It’s that time of the year when trick-or-treaters will be scattering from house to house to get some treats for Halloween.

But as exciting as this holiday can be, it can be dangerous if people do not take the proper safety precautions. Chicopee Police Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne says it’s not only important for parents to make sure their children are visible on Halloween night but it’s also important that drivers drive with extra caution.

He says drivers should also avoid being distracted and pay attention to their surroundings. Odiorne says it’s also important that trick-or-treaters and their parents go through the candy before eating it to make sure it is safe to eat.

“When they get home with the candy, have the parents check the candy to make sure its all edible and make sure nothing has already been opened and put in their bags by mistake.”

He says while trick-or-treating is fun for many children on Halloween it needs to be done responsibly.