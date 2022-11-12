CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) Chicopee residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 591 Memorial Drive Saturday.

The grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 9am Saturday morning along with a store celebration. The celebration featured vendors handing out samples and donations were presented to the Chicopee Police Department, Chicopee Fire Department, and the Boys and Girls club of Chicopee.

The remodel includes several department transformations and innovations that will help customers save time. Some of the new features include an expanded pet department and an entirely new deli.