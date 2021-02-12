Rep. Brooks Landgraf pushes to speed up Winkler County overpass project

"On any given day, I usually can see probably at least one close near-miss at that intersection everyday. Whether it's in the morning or in the evening."

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Representative Brooks Landgraf is pushing to expedite a road project. Construction is underway for an overpass in the intersection of State Highway 115 and State Highway 302. Winkler County residents say it is dangerous, and a solution is long overdue.

“The other car that was coming towards us had the right-of-way. And that pick-up truck decided they were just gonna go ahead and go anyway, because they were bigger,” explained Eric Rocha. “And that vehicle that was going to turn towards Wink, ended up having to slam on their breaks and stop.”

Stories like this does not faze Eric Rocha anymore who drives through the four-way intersection everyday.

“There’s semi coming from the left, and there’s two vehicles. A lot of times, those two vehicles will try to beat the semi — or three vehicles. I’ve seen it.”

Just this week, nine-year-old, Hazel Thompson, lost her life in a multiple-vehicle crash there. Following Hazel’s tragedy, Representative Brooks Landgraf is pushing to speed up the project.

“You know, we’re doing this at the end of the day to save lives. And when a life is so tragically lost, my heart breaks. We want to do everything that we can to make sure that another family doesn’t have to endure this,” said Landgraf.

It was a joint effort at the local, state, and federal level to get this $54 million project funded in 2020. Texas Department of Transportation broke ground in January.

“When oil was booming, we had our deputies working two to three crashes a day,” recalled Winkler County Sheriff Darin Mitchell. “Hopefully that will alleviate any problems –a nything like this again.”

Representative Landgraf is also asking for more safety measures. This includes rumble strips and additional warning signs.