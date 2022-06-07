SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kate Barrand, president of Horizons for Homeless Children will receive the $250,000 budget procurement from state representative Carlos Gonzalez.

At the Jefferson Street Shelter, these funds supported the Open Pantry Teen parenting program’s outdoor play area. The delegation from Springfield will be joining him.

Children who are homeless in Springfield and across Massachusetts can receive early childhood education and support from Horizons for Homeless Children.

“Horizons for Homeless Children provides invaluable services to the underserved children of Springfield and Massachusetts”, said Representative González. “The play space and parenting education programs they offer are vital services that go far to provide the equity in upbringing that all children deserve.”