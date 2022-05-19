BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Act concerning equity in the cannabis industry, was amended by state representative Carlos González, the chair of the House Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.

By creating a Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund, the bill would provide loans and grants to marijuana entrepreneurs residing in communities disproportionately affected by marijuana prohibition and enforcement.

The bill was amended by Senator González of Springfield in section 11 to establish that, when selecting recipients, the secretary is to consult with the advisory board and consider the racial, ethnic, and gender demographics within the municipality of a recipient business.

“It is imperative for us to ensure that our local communities of color are being represented in and benefitting from the economic gains that the cannabis industry will continue to produce in Massachusetts”, said Representative Gonzalez.