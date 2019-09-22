Rep. Joe Kennedy visits Springfield one day after announcing U.S. Senate bid

Its official.

After nearly a month weighing the decision, Congressman Joe Kennedy announced on Saturday that he’s running for U.S. Senate. The democrat is vying to take the seat held by 73 year old Ed Markey, who has already announced his bid for re-election. Kennedy held a private meeting at Roca in Springfield Sunday to talk about current challenges in the criminal justice system.



Congressman Joe Kennedy is 35 years younger than fellow Democrat Ed Markey, who has served as senator for the last 6 years. Kennedy told 22News what makes him a different and better candidate then Markey.



“I’ve called for ending the electoral college, Senator Markey hasn’t,” said Congressman Joe Kennedy. “I believe much of the work is focused on an honest day’s work, means an honest day’s pay, and the ability to provide for a family. I look forward to having that discourse over the course of the campaign.”

Kennedy told 22News he’s focused on criminal justice reform, affordable housing, and improving transportation in Massachusetts. Kennedy also stopped in Pittsfield, Worcester, Attleboro, and New Bedford Sunday. He’ll face Ed Markey in the state’s primary election in September of 2020.