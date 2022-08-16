CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern will begin his 12th annual farm tour Tuesday. He is to visit 13 farms in central and western Massachusetts to hear from farmers about the challenges they are facing.

All 13 visits are packed into the next two days. It begins in Greenfield at 8:30 a.m. at “Just Roots”, followed by stops in Montague, Amherst, Hadley, Florence and Northampton.

The tour will also help inform Congressman McGovern on the role these local farms play in feeding their communities as food insecurity numbers increase under-inflated grocery prices.