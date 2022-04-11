SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will join with local post office officials and workers to celebrate the recent passage of the bi-partisan Postal Service Reform Act.

The Bill was signed into law by President Biden last week. It addresses finance issues plaguing the postal service including changes to health benefit enrollment and retirement programs.

It also requires the USPS to establish an online dashboard featuring regular reports on service and financial conditions and launches a study to identify the causes and effects of postal inefficiencies.