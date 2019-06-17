Live Now
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Report It: Pothole in Westfield causing damages to cars

News

by: Sy Becker

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deep and dangerous pothole is making life miserable for drivers in a residential neighborhood in Westfield.

A 22News viewer sent a photo of potholes on Pearl Street in Westfield. According to the viewer, the potholes caused two tires to pop on her car last week.

22News Reporter Sy Becker is covering this story and will have the latest information as soon as it is available.

Neighbors told 22News the deep pothole only materialized a couple of weeks ago. We put in a call to the Westfield DPW only to be told that the DPW director was the only person authorized to comment and he was out of the office.

Where have you seen the worst potholes in western Massachusetts? Email us at reportit@wwlp.com.

  • New Broadway and Long Pond Road in Westfield -Norm
  • Agnoli Place in Agawam -Report It

MAP: Pearl Street Westfield, Ma

Pearl Street Westfield, Ma: Google Maps

A 22News viewer popped 2 tires driving on Pearl Street in Westfield over last week. Have you seen any bad potholes recently?

Posted by WWLP-22News on Monday, June 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick