Report It: Pothole in Westfield causing damages to cars

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deep and dangerous pothole is making life miserable for drivers in a residential neighborhood in Westfield.

A 22News viewer sent a photo of potholes on Pearl Street in Westfield. According to the viewer, the potholes caused two tires to pop on her car last week.

Neighbors told 22News the deep pothole only materialized a couple of weeks ago. We put in a call to the Westfield DPW only to be told that the DPW director was the only person authorized to comment and he was out of the office.

New Broadway and Long Pond Road in Westfield -Norm

Agnoli Place in Agawam -Report It

MAP: Pearl Street Westfield, Ma

Pearl Street Westfield, Ma: Google Maps