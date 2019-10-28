REPORT IT: Pumpkin stolen in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of a bear taking a pumpkin off the front stairs. Sunday night.
Sean emailed the video of his “pumpkin snatcher” to 22News showing someone stealing a pumpkin from the front door entrance of his home four days before Halloween.
