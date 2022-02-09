AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 2021 saw an enormous increase in spending, financial experts reporting consumer debt has reached $15.6.

22News spoke with Martin Lynch, the Director of Education at Cambridge Credit Counseling in Agawam. Lynch said the pandemic has pushed consumers to the edge.

Early on in the pandemic, many Americans received stimulus from the government. The stimulus ended in September of 2021, but expenses continued. Some expenses even increased due to the supply chain issues, like gas and groceries. Additionally, student loan payments are also scheduled to resume in May.

Lynch told 22News that budgeting is the key to getting back on track.

“A lot of people avoid budgeting, they think it’s going to eliminate their lifestyle and get rid of the things they enjoy doing. That’s really the wrong approach,” he said. “They need to be more flexible. A budget is really a spending plan that will help them preserve their lifestyle.”

Interests rates will inevitably rise due to inflation in the coming months. However, Lynch believes this will be a gradual rise.

Organizations like Cambridge Credit Counseling can be an extremely useful resource to get people back on track with rent and mortgage payments.

Credit Counseling: (800) 235-1407

Housing Stability Counseling: (888) 656-4387

Cambridge Credit Counseling also has access to information on student loan forgiveness. Some industries and career paths offer extra help when it comes to paying back student loans.