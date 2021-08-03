REPORT: New York has least equitable school districts in U.S.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Some school districtss in the North Country are some of the least equitable in New York State.

This was determined by a recent study conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report ranked 677 districts in New York based on average income and expenditures for public and elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

According to WalletHub, New York has the least equitable school districts in the country, however, some districts are considered “fairer” than others. The study claimed that these discrepancies between the rich and the poor have been exacerbated even more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, some of the school district’s with the lowest rankings had the lowest expenditures per pupil and the lowest income.

Ranking for some of the largest school district’s in the North Country are listed below:

  • 313: South Lewis Central School District
  • 425: Ogdensburg City School District
  • 437: Potsdam Central School District
  • 461: Indian River Central School District
  • 506: Lowville Academy and Central School District
  • 511: Massena Central School District
  • 525: Carthage Central School District
  • 604: Watertown City School District

A full ranking of all 677 school district’s included in the study ranked in the table below. All rankings are listed from most to least equitable.

RankSchool DistrictScoreExpenditures per pupilIncome by school district
1Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District0.01$22,745$83,245
2Copiague Union Free School District0.55$25,095$76,514
3Wallkill Central School District0.57$24,062$79,677
4New Lebanon Central School District0.64$25,218$76,208
5Eldred Central School District0.77$27,835$68,328
6Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District0.83$31,610$56,875
7Schalmont Central School District0.92$22,832$82,282
8Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District1.17$29,901$60,556
9Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District1.2$25,313$74,511
10Georgetown-South Otselic Central School District1.33$31,307$56,150
11Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District1.42$18,791$96,382
12New Rochelle City School District1.54$23,768$81,311
13Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District1.64$19,271$95,083
14William Floyd Union Free School District1.83$23,964$80,932
15Brentwood Union Free School District2.46$21,434$85,369
16Rondout Valley Central School District2.7$30,280$62,354
17Wheelerville Union Free School District2.72$30,729$56,855
18Freeport Union Free School District2.87$23,985$81,665
19Hyde Park Central School District2.88$24,263$76,431
20Hampton Bays Union Free School District2.88$23,264$79,470
21Sharon Springs Central School District3.12$31,042$55,592
22Tri-Valley Central School District3.29$29,612$64,840
23Lansing Central School District3.57$22,712$80,625
24Lake George Central School District3.89$28,447$68,846
25Valley Central School District (Montgomery)4.05$23,638$83,619
26Nyc Chancellor’S Office4.24$28,004$63,998
27Mount Vernon School District4.31$29,329$59,907
28Chatham Central School District4.53$25,969$69,972
29New Paltz Central School District4.77$26,503$75,437
30Northeast Central School District4.81$28,298$62,663
31Greenville Central School District4.88$24,417$74,436
32Schuylerville Central School District4.9$20,685$85,789
33Highland Central School District5.04$23,310$77,687
34Shenendehowa Central School District5.23$16,630$97,891
35Sullivan West Central School District5.64$28,863$60,313
36Wheatland-Chili Central School District5.82$27,110$65,511
37Orchard Park Central School District6.06$19,502$88,507
38Deruyter Central School District6.86$26,813$65,625
39West Valley Central School District6.88$32,544$58,646
40Fairport Central School District6.92$19,806$86,926
41Galway Central School District6.97$21,929$80,417
42Longwood Central School District6.98$24,381$83,591
43Beacon City School District7.04$21,937$80,341
44East Greenbush Central School District7.12$19,793$86,815
45Glen Cove City School District7.16$25,374$80,702
46Wells Central School District7.33$34,947$51,667
47Berlin Central School District7.63$26,103$67,199
48Town Of Webb Union Free School District7.66$29,524$56,756
49Germantown Central School District7.72$25,222$69,817
50Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District7.75$18,854$89,194
51Roscoe Central School District7.89$33,765$55,700
52Saint Regis Falls Central School District8.15$28,695$58,906
53Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District8.4$19,391$87,063
54Skaneateles Central School District8.41$20,822$95,525
55Averill Park Central School District8.5$20,595$96,285
56Central Islip Union Free School District8.72$27,287$76,061
57Schodack Central School District8.74$22,346$77,802
58Clarence Central School District8.88$15,686$97,982
59Wappingers Central School District8.89$20,789$95,991
60Duanesburg Central School District8.91$19,747$85,588
61Pine Bush Central School District9.14$21,526$79,995
62Lake Placid Central School District9.43$27,982$60,107
63Hunter-Tannersville Central School District9.67$31,016$50,682
64Stillwater Central School District9.78$19,058$87,025
65Ossining Union Free School District9.79$23,745$87,669
66Marlboro Central School District10.07$24,265$86,298
67Honeoye Central School District10.29$27,641$76,185
68Gananda Central School District10.34$20,609$81,875
69Iroquois Central School District10.82$20,639$81,415
70Hadley-Luzerne Central School District10.86$28,095$58,670
71Wyoming Central School District11.26$30,851$67,143
72Red Hook Central School District11.48$24,937$85,329
73Hartford Central School District11.5$24,851$68,065
74Haverstraw-Stony Point Csd (North Rockland)11.58$24,828$85,736
75Taconic Hills Central School District11.85$25,376$66,200
76Kinderhook Central School District12.24$21,206$78,604
77Lafayette Central School District12.51$25,727$64,625
78Holland Patent Central School District12.8$21,088$78,539
79Webster Central School District13.24$19,077$84,326
80Marcellus Central School District13.25$20,346$80,452
81Ballston Spa Central School District13.48$21,035$78,182
82Colton-Pierrepont Central School District13.49$27,069$59,792
83Franklin Square Union Free School District13.49$16,977$111,113
84Milford Central School District13.58$26,681$60,900
85South Colonie Central School District13.64$20,097$80,913
86Penfield Central School District13.65$19,267$83,432
87Willsboro Central School District13.81$34,721$57,300
88Tully Central School District14.1$21,726$75,603
89Brunswick Central School District (Brittonkill)14.1$19,614$82,034
90East Ramapo Central School District (Spring Valley)14.13$32,723$63,632
91Roxbury Central School District14.18$35,831$54,200
92Williamsville Central School District14.38$17,259$88,999
93Laurens Central School District14.45$26,197$61,711
94Hoosic Valley Central School District14.65$19,871$80,833
95Chazy Union Free School District15.15$21,284$76,149
96Remsen Central School District15.26$26,934$58,854
97Voorheesville Central School District15.26$19,242$105,563
98Roosevelt Union Free School District15.39$24,206$90,538
99Brighton Central School District15.42$19,653$80,906
100Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District15.81$21,578$74,744
101Saratoga Springs City Sd15.96$17,932$85,741
102Monticello Central School District15.99$27,773$55,737
103Afton Central School District16.01$25,991$61,151
104Weedsport Central School District16.03$20,432$78,068
105Gilboa-Conesville Central School District16.28$28,638$52,879
106Fort Ann Central School District16.35$22,579$71,289
107Wyandanch Union Free School District16.65$25,703$61,538
108Marion Central School District16.71$24,039$66,563
109Keene Central School District16.73$34,750$59,440
110Guilderland Central School District16.88$18,910$82,063
111Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District16.88$20,059$78,559
112Westmoreland Central School District16.89$21,324$74,701
113Hammondsport Central School District17.19$26,834$57,681
114Hancock Central School District17.46$30,994$44,803
115Ellenville Central School District17.47$29,240$50,143
116Riverhead Central School District17.5$22,092$71,894
117Starpoint Central School District17.59$16,385$89,208
118Westport Central School District17.9$28,636$51,654
119Niskayuna Central School District18.24$17,004$114,655
120Goshen Central School District18.72$23,137$96,336
121Gorham-Middlesex Central School District (Marcus Whitman)18.72$24,192$64,562
122Minisink Valley Central School District18.77$23,784$94,404
123Grand Island Central School District18.88$18,845$80,733
124Pembroke Central School District19.07$22,477$69,524
125Bay Shore Union Free School District19.09$25,773$88,586
126Bethlehem Central School District19.17$19,018$109,223
127Clifton-Fine Central School District19.2$29,525$47,949
128Arlington Central School District19.28$23,327$96,184
129Livonia Central School District19.34$21,041$73,692
130Sandy Creek Central School District19.52$24,756$62,235
131Morris Central School District19.6$27,064$55,142
132Dryden Central School District19.93$23,573$65,527
133Westhill Central School District19.97$18,420$81,196
134Schoharie Central School District20.11$23,408$65,893
135Ausable Valley Central School District20.52$25,506$59,192
136Saranac Lake Central School District20.7$26,665$55,517
137South Seneca Central School District20.98$27,822$51,782
138Pavilion Central School District21.02$23,185$65,875
139Northville Central School District21.11$28,013$51,103
140Jefferson Central School District21.11$27,775$51,827
141Washingtonville Central School District21.22$22,393$100,507
142Uniondale Union Free School District21.29$26,263$88,771
143Downsville Central School District21.29$38,195$52,422
144Kingston City School District21.38$25,080$59,829
145Hempstead Union Free School District21.42$26,315$56,038
146Livingston Manor Central School District21.56$36,434$57,993
147Ripley Central School District21.63$40,798$44,750
148Westbury Union Free School District21.66$25,338$91,875
149Newburgh City School District21.76$24,114$62,484
150Gates-Chili Central School District21.82$22,970$65,921
151Greenport Union Free School District21.84$25,388$58,538
152Deer Park Union Free School District21.88$25,089$92,798
153Susquehanna Valley Central School District22.17$23,688$63,472
154Hamburg Central School District22.2$18,445$79,416
155Union Free School District Of The Tarrytowns22.37$25,661$91,426
156Amityville Union Free School District22.54$28,750$82,151
157Fabius-Pompey Central School District22.71$26,051$90,500
158Mexico Central School District22.76$24,491$60,574
159East Rockaway Union Free School District23.19$30,208$78,205
160Amherst Central School District23.21$17,674$80,996
161Southern Cayuga Central School District23.56$21,753$68,305
162Florida Union Free School District23.67$25,695$92,316
163Elba Central School District23.7$22,752$65,156
164South Country Central School District24.18$27,819$86,238
165Rhinebeck Central School District24.35$29,629$80,851
166Lewiston-Porter Central School District24.39$20,683$70,929
167Spencerport Central School District24.48$20,064$72,749
168New Hartford Central School District24.66$18,609$77,043
169Victor Central School District24.74$15,747$85,699
170Hamilton Central School District24.77$22,000$66,627
171Brookhaven-Comsewogue Union Free School District24.89$23,050$101,306
172Vestal Central School District25.04$20,329$71,509
173Eastport-South Manor Csd25.12$22,791$102,272
174Cornwall Central School District25.21$20,189$110,263
175Chester Union Free School District25.23$23,238$100,994
176Romulus Central School District25.47$22,628$64,178
177Middle Country Central School District25.63$24,370$97,852
178North Warren Central School District25.64$22,317$65,000
179Trumansburg Central School District25.81$22,274$65,000
180Johnsburg Central School District25.83$27,383$49,417
181Schroon Lake Central School District25.86$29,332$43,458
182Wayne Central School District25.9$19,795$72,484
183Newark Valley Central School District25.91$20,605$70,011
184Margaretville Central School District25.93$28,183$46,908
185Pine Plains Central School District26$31,163$77,434
186East Aurora Union Free School District26.09$17,438$79,520
187Port Jervis City School District26.22$26,584$51,560
188Elmont Union Free School District26.32$21,914$105,853
189Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District26.67$17,934$118,250
190Beekmantown Central School District26.86$23,304$61,058
191Chittenango Central School District26.87$18,776$74,846
192Lyons Central School District26.95$25,168$55,313
193Onondaga Central School District27.12$21,552$66,202
194Alden Central School District27.17$18,400$75,767
195Greenwich Central School District27.28$20,000$70,806
196Fallsburg Central School District27.33$29,770$41,002
197Warrensburg Central School District27.37$25,231$54,800
198Evans-Brant Central School District (Lake Shore)27.38$23,493$60,088
199Menands Union Free School District27.5$21,127$67,206
200North Babylon Union Free School District27.5$23,932$100,610
201Byron-Bergen Central School District27.5$21,907$64,828
202Alexander Central School District27.53$19,535$72,033
203Greene Central School District27.53$23,276$60,632
204Cambridge Central School District27.61$22,572$62,716
205East Moriches Union Free School District27.68$22,836$104,087
206Attica Central School District27.96$21,161$66,753
207Corning City School District28.03$22,069$63,935
208Eden Central School District28.04$18,569$74,587
209Harrisville Central School District28.39$26,347$50,625
210Marathon Central School District28.44$22,656$61,829
211East Rochester Union Free School District28.54$25,057$54,443
212Scotia-Glenville Central School District28.6$19,579$71,080
213Dover Union Free School District28.71$22,289$62,742
214Homer Central School District28.71$19,233$72,049
215Naples Central School District28.73$23,971$57,604
216Morristown Central School District28.76$26,292$50,511
217North Collins Central School District28.79$21,821$64,110
218Yonkers City School District28.9$21,879$63,849
219Peru Central School District28.9$22,524$61,880
220Franklin Central School District28.97$24,270$56,512
221Baldwinsville Central School District29.05$17,885$75,897
222Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District29.11$24,791$54,815
223Peekskill City School District29.13$24,002$57,206
224Thousand Islands Central School District29.15$21,120$65,968
225Schenevus Central School District29.24$23,078$59,932
226Valley Stream 24 Union Free School District29.31$25,419$97,459
227Clyde-Savannah Central School District29.57$25,084$53,571
228Valley Stream 30 Union Free School District29.58$21,992$108,105
229East Syracuse Minoa Central School District29.61$22,065$62,739
230North Syracuse Central School District29.7$18,861$72,434
231Saugerties Central School District29.7$23,453$58,442
232Genesee Valley Central School District29.74$26,411$49,397
233Crown Point Central School District29.76$22,759$60,511
234Hudson City School District29.8$25,431$52,340
235West Genesee Central School District29.94$18,261$74,078
236Saranac Central School District29.96$21,811$63,249
237Lisbon Central School District30.05$21,289$64,765
238Sachem Central School District30.06$22,848$105,864
239Wilson Central School District30.11$21,015$65,556
240Edwards-Knox Central School District30.13$24,375$55,304
241Canaseraga Central School District30.22$24,479$54,922
242Cazenovia Central School District30.36$18,004$74,535
243Middleburgh Central School District30.4$25,310$52,250
244Hilton Central School District30.52$16,589$78,726
245Bradford Central School District30.61$26,132$49,583
246Ticonderoga Central School District30.83$26,152$49,356
247Andover Central School District30.95$25,363$51,667
248Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District30.98$23,578$57,083
249Sauquoit Valley Central School District31.21$19,333$69,844
250Rush-Henrietta Central School District31.24$21,138$64,316
251Union Springs Central School District31.33$20,125$67,335
252Deposit Central School District31.45$28,835$40,714
253Northern Adirondack Central School District31.47$24,427$54,127
254Springs Union Free School District31.51$28,586$89,491
255Argyle Central School District31.57$23,602$56,563
256Brookfield Central School District31.85$22,848$58,646
257Warwick Valley Central School District32.14$23,344$105,942
258Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District32.19$21,598$62,196
259Phoenix Central School District32.42$22,210$60,154
260Tupper Lake Central School District32.49$23,350$56,627
261Harpursville Central School District32.57$23,330$56,629
262Hammond Central School District32.59$26,246$47,727
263Sewanhaka Central High School District32.64$21,681$111,390
264South Kortright Central School District32.71$23,730$55,300
265Chateaugay Central School District32.81$23,370$56,324
266Lindenhurst Union Free School District32.85$26,216$97,731
267Holland Central School District32.91$19,864$66,926
268Churchville-Chili Central School District32.92$18,063$72,409
269White Plains City School District33.04$28,662$90,427
270Poland Central School District33.09$21,663$61,310
271Liverpool Central School District33.15$19,966$66,433
272Candor Central School District33.18$22,212$59,570
273Whitney Point Central School District33.2$21,970$60,292
274Avoca Central School District33.34$24,755$51,699
275Morrisville-Eaton Central School District33.37$23,211$56,380
276Panama Central School District33.6$23,134$56,440
277Addison Central School District33.61$23,933$54,000
278Wynantskill Union Free School District33.63$18,548$70,388
279Franklinville Central School District33.9$26,535$45,848
280Canton Central School District34.18$20,642$63,589
281Highland Falls Central School District34.19$26,457$98,022
282Cato-Meridian Central School District34.31$21,280$61,548
283Horseheads Central School District34.31$18,457$70,146
284Dalton-Nunda Central School District (Keshequa)34.4$22,545$57,623
285West Irondequoit Central School District34.59$18,635$69,387
286Stamford Central School District34.65$26,971$43,947
287Port Byron Central School District34.68$22,384$57,900
288Nyack Union Free School District34.76$25,374$101,756
289Coxsackie-Athens Central School District34.81$21,153$61,553
290Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District34.92$21,344$60,886
291Spackenkill Union Free School District35.09$27,687$94,961
292Otego-Unadilla Central School District35.18$23,327$54,648
293Chenango Forks Central School District35.33$19,989$64,697
294Cassadaga Valley Central School District35.41$23,948$52,580
295Edmeston Central School District35.67$22,753$56,019
296Liberty Central School District35.67$25,614$47,302
297Owego-Apalachin Central School District35.76$20,549$62,668
298North Rose-Wolcott Central School District35.8$23,039$55,047
299York Central School District35.83$20,523$62,692
300Canandaigua City School District35.83$19,180$66,781
301Whitesboro Central School District35.87$17,551$71,717
302Van Hornesville-Owen D Young Central School District36$23,278$54,167
303Forestville Central School District36.25$22,352$56,803
304Dundee Central School District36.3$22,653$55,843
305Middletown City School District36.33$21,584$59,082
306Unadilla Valley Central School District36.36$22,859$55,169
307Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District36.39$23,353$53,646
308West Canada Valley Central School District36.47$21,323$59,767
309Ithaca City School District36.47$22,681$55,629
310Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District36.49$22,002$57,684
311Gowanda Central School District36.5$25,351$47,476
312Piseco Common School District36.8$16,958$72,813
313South Lewis Central School District36.86$23,498$52,841
314Cooperstown Central School District36.88$20,695$61,371
315Kendall Central School District37.36$20,055$62,951
316Queensbury Union Free School District37.44$16,420$73,967
317Newfane Central School District37.44$21,216$59,356
318Friendship Central School District37.86$26,672$42,413
319Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District38.01$18,366$67,604
320Salmon River Central School District38.01$26,536$42,712
321Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District38.12$20,443$61,188
322Red Creek Central School District38.2$22,101$56,078
323Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District38.27$22,200$55,721
324Sodus Central School District38.29$24,774$47,865
325Whitesville Central School District38.34$26,113$43,750
326Brocton Central School District38.37$26,470$42,639
327Scio Central School District38.39$24,699$48,021
328Hicksville Union Free School District38.63$23,669$109,897
329Penn Yan Central School District38.67$22,156$55,550
330Oakfield-Alabama Central School District38.69$20,641$60,149
331Fonda-Fultonville Central School District38.75$19,794$62,685
332Brockport Central School District38.9$21,359$57,807
333Sackets Harbor Central School District38.9$18,064$67,841
334Moravia Central School District38.94$19,551$63,279
335East Irondequoit Central School District39.02$21,986$55,805
336Salem Central School District39.12$21,604$56,892
337Delaware Academy Central School District At Delhi39.26$21,744$56,359
338Chautauqua Lake Central School District39.27$22,859$52,952
339Stockbridge Valley Central School District39.31$22,536$53,906
340Sweet Home Central School District39.57$21,647$56,414
341West Babylon Union Free School District39.58$27,808$98,015
342Central Square Central School District39.63$19,554$62,745
343Jordan-Elbridge Central School District39.69$20,919$58,544
344Alexandria Central School District39.77$22,690$53,087
345Windsor Central School District39.77$22,128$54,796
346Belfast Central School District39.78$24,780$46,714
347Center Moriches Union Free School District39.8$26,218$103,024
348Rocky Point Union Free School District39.93$26,578$102,031
349Oriskany Central School District39.97$19,785$61,783
350Akron Central School District40.02$19,023$64,063
351Spencer-Van Etten Central School District40.04$21,648$56,056
352Adirondack Central School District40.07$21,153$57,537
353Manchester-Shortsville Central School District (Red Jacket)40.08$19,735$61,854
354South Glens Falls Central School District40.09$17,242$69,436
355Green Island Union Free School District40.23$21,911$55,104
356Chenango Valley Central School District40.38$19,719$61,670
357Cincinnatus Central School District40.52$24,796$46,100
358Williamson Central School District40.66$19,338$62,622
359Canajoharie Central School District40.75$22,121$54,074
360Madison Central School District40.83$19,556$61,822
361Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District40.93$18,428$65,186
362Groton Central School District40.95$20,545$58,722
363Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District41.11$25,693$42,917
364Whitehall Central School District41.33$20,923$57,279
365Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District41.52$23,767$48,470
366Pine Valley Central School District (South Dayton)41.66$23,773$48,348
367Cuba-Rushford Central School District41.68$22,788$51,327
368Clymer Central School District41.73$20,810$57,321
369Le Roy Central School District41.87$17,924$66,000
370Onteora Central School District41.95$40,206$62,056
371Geneva City School District42.08$23,185$49,816
372Wayland-Cohocton Central School District42.1$21,811$53,984
373Camden Central School District42.24$20,911$56,620
374Westfield Central School District42.26$22,584$51,507
375Canisteo-Greenwood Csd42.3$21,680$54,234
376Waterloo Central School District42.48$21,355$55,084
377Barker Central School District42.5$20,314$58,242
378Lancaster Central School District42.5$16,011$71,348
379Greece Central School District42.61$19,520$60,578
380Caledonia-Mumford Central School District42.62$20,657$57,103
381Depew Union Free School District42.82$19,289$61,119
382Campbell-Savona Central School District42.88$21,117$55,505
383Richfield Springs Central School District43.08$21,766$53,378
384Pawling Central School District43.15$29,637$95,167
385Mechanicville City School District43.16$16,911$68,107
386Sherrill City School District43.3$17,756$65,421
387Plattsburgh City School District43.47$23,083$49,065
388Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District43.65$21,590$53,474
389Sherburne-Earlville Central School District43.76$22,394$50,944
390Suffern Central School District44.01$29,794$95,346
391Brewster Central School District44.15$28,991$97,900
392Oxford Academy And Central School District44.17$22,671$49,785
393Canastota Central School District44.27$20,341$56,806
394Clinton Central School District44.3$17,826$64,445
395Newfield Central School District44.32$21,363$53,656
396Cairo-Durham Central School District44.43$22,388$50,449
397Palmyra-Macedon Central School District44.47$19,371$59,610
398Silver Creek Central School District44.49$20,685$55,596
399East Bloomfield Central School District44.8$19,634$58,558
400Millbrook Central School District44.81$28,407$100,179
401Union-Endicott Central School District44.84$20,417$56,143
402Hannibal Central School District45.09$19,744$58,003
403Worcester Central School District45.24$22,775$48,657
404Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District45.24$21,197$53,460
405Valley Stream Central High School District45.31$23,655$115,039
406Sherman Central School District45.34$23,577$46,133
407Maine-Endwell Central School District45.41$18,324$62,086
408Putnam Valley Central School District45.47$28,708$99,769
409Holley Central School District45.59$21,730$51,573
410Oneida City School District45.62$20,789$54,413
411Prattsburgh Central School District45.68$22,652$48,693
412Ellicottville Central School District45.7$17,861$63,272
413Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District45.84$16,775$66,473
414Charlotte Valley Central School District46.09$22,987$47,361
415North Tonawanda City School District46.09$19,424$58,211
416New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District46.17$20,328$125,828
417Madrid-Waddington Central School District46.31$20,140$55,862
418Cohoes City School District46.39$20,386$55,054
419Edinburg Common School District46.49$40,057$65,972
420Solvay Union Free School District46.72$20,561$54,272
421Hoosick Falls Central School District46.76$19,653$57,004
422Northeastern Clinton Central School District46.79$20,627$54,015
423Southold Union Free School District46.92$36,297$77,750
424Fort Plain Central School District46.99$22,239$48,951
425Ogdensburg City School District47.13$24,021$43,419
426Oswego City School District47.16$20,775$53,285
427Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Csd47.21$23,549$44,796
428Copenhagen Central School District47.3$19,059$58,405
429Haldane Central School District47.44$26,716$107,336
430Medina Central School District47.6$21,420$50,983
431Fulton City School District47.61$20,999$52,257
432Bemus Point Central School District47.62$18,715$59,207
433Lyncourt Union Free School District47.67$22,295$48,266
434Seneca Falls Central School District47.72$20,648$53,241
435Indian Lake Central School District47.75$42,844$58,438
436Rochester City School District48.04$26,363$35,590
437Potsdam Central School District48.16$20,725$52,671
438Mcgraw Central School District48.19$19,543$56,250
439Lyndonville Central School District48.21$20,234$54,128
440Southwestern Central School District At Jamestown48.29$18,177$60,333
441Tioga Central School District48.35$16,780$64,549
442Dansville Central School District48.47$19,609$55,833
443Royalton-Hartland Central School District48.5$16,872$64,151
444Warsaw Central School District48.59$20,492$53,053
445Belleville-Henderson Central School District48.68$17,692$61,512
446Watkins Glen Central School District48.75$20,747$52,159
447Moriah Central School District48.84$21,474$49,869
448Fort Edward Union Free School District49.05$22,211$47,464
449Oysterponds Union Free School District49.28$37,320$76,438
450Pittsford Central School District49.39$20,779$126,912
451Frontier Central School District49.42$16,063$65,911
452Batavia City School District49.43$20,565$52,192
453Lyme Central School District49.45$19,446$55,585
454Huntington Union Free School District49.52$27,546$106,397
455Carmel Central School District49.62$28,918$102,293
456Mount Morris Central School District49.67$21,758$48,371
457Odessa-Montour Central School District49.86$19,667$54,596
458Little Falls City School District49.89$20,228$52,868
459Catskill Central School District49.93$23,920$41,590
460Glens Falls Common School District49.98$20,695$51,375
461Indian River Central School District50.05$20,329$52,439
462West Seneca Central School District50.09$16,851$62,999
463Albany City School District50.25$22,450$45,825
464Monroe-Woodbury Central School District50.3$24,581$116,024
465Corinth Central School District50.5$16,960$62,356
466Malone Central School District50.56$20,777$50,683
467Cleveland Hill Union Free School District50.71$19,797$53,555
468Mount Markham Central School District50.76$19,474$54,497
469Heuvelton Central School District50.78$21,239$49,107
470Kings Park Central School District50.9$27,229$108,411
471Lakeland Central School District50.92$26,007$112,152
472Troy City School District50.94$21,130$49,316
473Poughkeepsie City School District51.02$22,924$43,794
474Westhampton Beach Union Free School District51.12$27,660$107,266
475Waterville Central School District51.34$19,455$54,117
476Andes Central School District51.34$46,924$48,750
477Islip Union Free School District51.84$27,260$109,037
478Sidney Central School District51.93$21,313$48,006
479Letchworth Central School District51.97$19,292$54,132
480Brushton-Moira Central School District52.4$21,119$48,239
481Cheektowaga Central School District52.47$19,703$52,500
482East Meadow Union Free School District52.51$26,132$112,984
483South Jefferson Central School District52.8$15,619$64,690
484Pulaski Central School District52.95$21,109$47,849
485Arkport Central School District53.09$19,868$51,523
486Walton Central School District53.22$21,391$46,784
487Bolton Central School District53.38$43,905$59,500
488Bolivar-Richburg Central School District53.51$22,716$42,527
489New York Mills Union Free School District53.57$21,240$46,976
490Rensselaer City School District53.73$18,268$55,912
491Norwood-Norfolk Central School District53.78$21,905$44,789
492Hermon-Dekalb Central School District53.8$22,267$43,676
493Yorkshire-Pioneer Central School District53.95$18,769$54,213
494Broadalbin-Perth Central School District54.37$17,410$58,032
495Oneonta City School District54.38$20,117$49,777
496Alfred-Almond Central School District54.5$19,465$51,678
497Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District54.59$31,833$97,202
498Hinsdale Central School District54.74$21,029$46,731
499Wellsville Central School District54.77$20,846$47,262
500Valley Stream 13 Union Free School District54.94$23,251$123,616
501Fredonia Central School District55.02$19,165$52,192
502Cortland City School District55.08$20,727$47,387
503Geneseo Central School District55.12$20,831$47,043
504General Brown Central School District55.22$14,471$66,342
505Mayfield Central School District55.25$18,280$54,716
506Lowville Academy & Central School District55.44$18,069$55,210
507Rye Neck Union Free School District55.57$23,623$122,963
508Glens Falls City School District55.9$18,616$53,196
509Lockport City School District56$19,926$49,124
510Eastchester Union Free School District56.16$25,145$118,770
511Massena Central School District56.4$19,307$50,704
512Central Valley Csd At Ilion-Mohawk56.45$18,237$53,931
513Salamanca City School District56.46$24,510$34,815
514Avon Central School District56.53$17,050$57,486
515East Quogue Union Free School District56.77$33,563$93,594
516Johnstown City School District57.02$18,323$53,233
517Newark Central School District57.24$19,401$49,779
518South Huntington Union Free School District57.33$27,832$111,480
519Lansingburgh Central School District57.47$18,992$50,850
520Norwich City School District57.57$20,448$46,339
521Pearl River Union Free School District57.98$27,022$114,440
522Randolph Central School District58.16$20,476$45,806
523Miller Place Union Free School District58.47$25,400$119,760
524Rome City School District58.64$18,757$50,676
525Carthage Central School District58.76$18,058$52,709
526Johnson City Central School District58.89$20,434$45,376
527Connetquot Central School District58.97$30,540$104,478
528Mahopac Central School District59.14$28,238$111,625
529Perry Central School District59.14$18,173$52,069
530Granville Central School District59.28$20,554$44,712
531Minerva Central School District59.48$44,158$63,380
532Farmingdale Union Free School District59.56$28,978$109,686
533Frewsburg Central School District59.7$18,119$51,808
534Baldwin Union Free School District59.82$26,640$117,010
535Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District60.03$17,608$53,112
536Herkimer Central School District60.18$18,360$50,711
537Lynbrook Union Free School District60.29$27,608$114,423
538Hudson Falls Central School District60.54$17,202$53,959
539Mineola Union Free School District60.76$30,379$106,338
540Hornell City School District61.11$19,848$45,464
541Elmira City School District61.12$19,105$47,725
542Hendrick Hudson Central School District61.51$30,820$105,564
543Tonawanda City School District61.73$17,183$53,115
544Oceanside Union Free School District61.99$25,234$122,949
545Allegany-Limestone Central School District62.42$16,817$53,703
546Beaver River Central School District62.5$16,537$54,490
547La Fargeville Central School District62.56$17,199$52,431
548Schenectady City School District62.67$19,467$45,438
549Tuckahoe Union Free School District62.81$26,489$119,750
550Dolgeville Central School District63.57$19,041$46,051
551Rockville Centre Union Free School District64.29$30,454$108,797
552Gloversville City School District64.29$19,959$42,702
553Auburn City School District64.34$17,631$49,755
554Gouverneur Central School District64.39$21,001$39,454
555Long Beach City School District64.53$33,334$100,213
556Buffalo City School District64.86$21,573$37,354
557Brasher Falls Central School District65.04$19,262$44,254
558Binghamton City School District65.51$22,351$34,487
559Bath Central School District65.66$20,670$39,490
560Elwood Union Free School District66.17$28,207$117,083
561Fillmore Central School District66.2$19,057$43,994
562Syracuse City School District66.21$20,931$38,276
563Elmsford Union Free School District66.53$30,901$109,148
564Portville Central School District66.56$15,986$53,077
565Olean City School District66.84$18,956$43,811
566Bayport-Blue Point Union Free School District66.93$31,061$108,963
567Greenwood Lake Union Free School District67.03$40,310$80,864
568Waverly Central School District67.57$18,207$45,541
569Nanuet Union Free School District67.93$28,182$118,500
570Mamaroneck Union Free School District68.02$23,541$132,708
571East Islip Union Free School District68.36$28,048$119,238
572Falconer Central School District68.62$16,441$50,115
573Babylon Union Free School District69.2$29,742$114,716
574Elmira Heights Central School District69.34$17,124$47,490
575Lackawanna City School District69.38$20,134$38,289
576Amsterdam City School District69.4$17,319$46,850
577Watervliet City School District69.48$18,538$43,072
578Harborfields Central School District70.99$25,385$129,349
579West Islip Union Free School District71.15$26,551$125,926
580Lawrence Union Free School District71.47$36,138$96,963
581Sag Harbor Union Free School District71.48$39,329$87,244
582Dunkirk City School District71.98$20,153$36,250
583Sayville Union Free School District72.46$29,508$117,917
584Albion Central School District72.81$16,057$48,089
585Smithtown Central School District72.82$26,501$127,347
586Mount Sinai Union Free School District73.48$24,279$134,625
587Croton-Harmon Union Free School District73.49$26,063$129,194
588South Orangetown Central School District74.54$28,494$122,587
589Carle Place Union Free School District75.48$35,165$102,987
590East Hampton Union Free School District75.65$33,110$109,375
591Great Neck Union Free School District75.95$31,190$115,453
592Island Trees Union Free School District76.04$27,076$128,054
593Clarkstown Central School District76.47$24,353$136,678
594Somers Central School District76.76$28,494$124,279
595Bethpage Union Free School District76.84$27,562$127,179
596Levittown Union Free School District77.56$27,911$126,665
597Bedford Central School District77.65$33,012$111,194
598Niagara Falls City School District78.36$18,524$36,346
599West Hempstead Union Free School District78.4$30,824$118,438
600North Bellmore Union Free School District78.43$24,915$136,456
601Hauppauge Union Free School District79.05$30,716$119,260
602Island Park Union Free School District79.16$38,258$96,368
603Northport-East Northport Union Free School District79.58$29,765$122,559
604Watertown City School District79.87$15,882$43,244
605Mount Pleasant Central School District80.22$27,792$129,063
606Malverne Union Free School District80.28$29,515$123,856
607Plainedge Union Free School District81.65$29,441$125,130
608Harrison Central School District82.6$30,368$123,030
609Port Washington Union Free School District83.27$26,728$134,627
610Greenburgh Central School District84.71$37,071$104,219
611Seaford Union Free School District85.79$27,684$133,639
612Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District86.49$33,509$116,429
613Valhalla Union Free School District86.64$31,785$121,791
614Jamestown City School District87.01$16,831$34,902
615Putnam Central School District87.33$49,697$67,750
616Massapequa Union Free School District88.01$27,491$135,919
617Herricks Union Free School District88.69$27,064$137,738
618Utica City School District89.17$15,354$37,760
619North Merrick Union Free School District89.32$29,117$131,964
620Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District89.83$29,379$131,557
621Yorktown Central School District89.98$26,086$141,703
622Shoreham-Wading River Central School District91.92$30,113$130,911
623North Greenbush Common School District (Williams)95.27$50,286$72,011
624Pleasantville Union Free School District95.41$26,738$143,854
625Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District96.96$27,643$142,283
626Pelham Union Free School District100.94$23,760$157,143
627Half Hollow Hills Central School District102.37$29,118$141,916
628Commack Union Free School District102.5$29,626$140,468
629Hastings-On-Hudson Union Free School District103.18$28,290$145,053
630Shelter Island Union Free School District103.69$48,247$84,643
631Montauk Union Free School District103.72$44,399$96,389
632Inlet Common School District103.98$60,308$48,125
633Port Jefferson Union Free School District104.63$36,384$121,506
634Garrison Union Free School District104.73$35,296$124,896
635Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District105.43$28,690$145,550
636Newcomb Central School District106.05$58,938$53,875
637Southampton Union Free School District106.6$39,669$112,996
638Wantagh Union Free School District106.69$25,711$155,588
639Three Village Central School District108.34$32,081$137,444
640Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District112.18$35,962$128,547
641Long Lake Central School District112.7$55,286$70,074
642Lake Pleasant Central School District113.65$54,592$72,917
643Bellmore Union Free School District114.78$31,570$143,910
644Irvington Union Free School District118.74$31,427$147,367
645North Shore Central School District126.98$37,363$135,563
646Locust Valley Central School District128.76$39,449$130,568
647Pocantico Hills Central School District130.14$57,249$77,396
648Garden City Union Free School District131.48$25,582$174,886
649Fishers Island Union Free School District132.12$63,085$61,125
650Merrick Union Free School District135.03$31,022$161,023
651Rye City School District136.54$26,044$177,337
652Roslyn Union Free School District136.82$31,774$160,098
653Ardsley Union Free School District138.79$27,375$175,000
654North Salem Central School District142.22$37,169$147,778
655Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District144.09$56,630$89,922
656Quogue Union Free School District147.75$63,564$71,591
657Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District150.88$34,788$161,639
658Tuckahoe Common School District151.63$52,787$107,382
659Bronxville Union Free School District151.79$28,566$181,286
660Syosset Central School District160.76$33,294$173,724
661East Williston Union Free School District164.04$32,755$177,868
662New Suffolk Common School District172.82$70,400$69,886
663Manhasset Union Free School District182.92$27,855$207,198
664Jericho Union Free School District183.28$35,702$183,570
665Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District187.09$27,594$211,176
666Tuxedo Union Free School District197.13$50,804$148,125
667Bridgehampton Union Free School District200.12$66,484$102,639
668Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District211.89$32,320$215,690
669Byram Hills Central School District217.36$35,160$211,212
670Edgemont Union Free School District224.41$26,351$243,424
671Sagaponack Common School District224.48$67,867$117,000
672Wainscott Common School District234.3$61,077$145,179
673Scarsdale Union Free School District247.35$29,937$250,000
674Chappaqua Central School District251.67$31,018$250,000
675Cold Spring Harbor Central School District267.96$35,095$250,000
676Amagansett Union Free School District276.95$86,174$101,250
677Fire Island Union Free School District523.05$147,625$101,750

The full study can be found on the WalletHub website.

