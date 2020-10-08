Reports: Patriots-Broncos game moved to Monday

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots’ upcoming game at home against the Denver Broncos is being moved to Monday night, according to multiple media reports.

Broncos have been informed their game against New England will be moved from Sunday to Monday night per source. It will be early Monday night game. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 8, 2020

The Patriots/Broncos game scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET is being moved to Monday night and will be part of another double-header, per sources. (@MikeKlis 1st on it.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2020

Source: Patriots will remain all-virtual tomorrow, and hope to re-open their facility and practice on Saturday. Obviously, New England's ability to practice is part of the equation in moving the Denver game to Monday.



So two straight MNF games for Pats, then their bye. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2020

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates and see the previous story below.

The Patriots have not had an in-person practice since they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday due to two more players testing positive for the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the team’s next game against the Broncos was still on for Sunday afternoon.

The last time the Broncos came to Gillette Stadium was in November 2014, when the Patriots beat them 43-21.

This is the seventh straight year the two teams have met in the regular season. In fact, the Patriots have played more games against the Broncos in that span than any other team that’s not in their division.

Below are some notes and quotes from the past week at Patriots headquarters:

Notes:

If New England wins, they will improve upon the NFL’s best regular season home record since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002. The Patriots enter Week 5 with a 123- 23 (.841) record in regular season games and a 142-27 (.840) overall mark in Foxboro.

If a Patriots player eclipses 100 yards rushing, the team will improve to 53-2 since the 2000 season when a player rushes for at least 100 yards.

And if the team is able to not commit a turnover, New England will win its 70th game since 2008 without committing a turnover. The Patriots enter Week 5 with a 69-9 record in zero- turnover games since 2008.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on closing the team’s facilities: “We made the decision to close the facility for the health and safety of our team. That’s always priority number one. We have continued our preparations for Denver with virtual calls and we’ll just kind of take the situation day by day. When we feel that it’s safe for everyone to come back, then we will do that.

“Obviously, I’m sure you have a lot of questions, I have a lot of questions, we all have questions and this is really more of a medical situation than a football situation, so we will work through the decisions and input from the people in the medical field – a combination of Patriots and league, and people that know the situation, know the virus and the specific circumstances that are involved here, both in the past and going forward. So, it’s not really something I’m going to be able to give much insight on. Again, we have a lot of questions on our end, but for right now, yesterday and today, we are closed and we are going to work virtually to prepare for Denver and just take it day by day. That’s really about the best I can give you – about really all there is, to tell you the truth.”