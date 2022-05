BOSTON (WWLP) – Statehouse representatives will be debating a nearly $5 billion bond bill Wednesday, which raises the question: Should the state build more prisons?

Woven into the bill by the House Ways and Means committee is a five year moratorium in the state surrounding anything regarding expanding inmate capacity.

Supporters of the measure say it will help the state look at crime solutions outside of incarceration amid a years-long stretch of declining inmate populations in Massachusetts.