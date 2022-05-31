NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In Northampton on Tuesday, two U.S. Congressmen will discuss defending democracy in the modern era.

Congressman Jim McGovern will host Congresman Jamie Raskin for a town hall conversation. Raskin is a constitutional law scholar who served as the lead impeachment manager during former President Trump’s second trial.He also serves on the January Sixth Committee.

The two will discuss the current state of democracy starting at six Tuesday evening at First Churches of Northampton.