Rescued wolf-dog recovers, finds home

DENVER, CO (KCNC/CNN) – It’s been more than five months of intense rehab for an abused wolf-dog hybrid.

Now, 7-year-old Skye finally has a life worth living.

Skye was flown from West Virginia to a veterinary clinic at Colorado State University in August after x-rays showed signs of blunt force trauma.

She had three surgeries over the next few months.

Initially doctors weren’t sure if her eyesight would return. But now, she can see very well and her mobility has improved.

Skye will still have some long-term problems including epilepsy but her caregivers say she has come a long way.

“The biggest thing I have taken away from it is, just the ability to overcome. And I am in awe of that,” said Michelle Proulex/Director of Animal Care and Educational Programs, Wolf Sanctuary.

Skye’s medical bill is not cheap, the total cost so far it is more than $20,000.

If you would like to help support the animals at the wolf sanctuary visit https://wolfsanctuary.co/